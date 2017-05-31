Kim Kardashian And Larsa Pippen Showoff Booties On Arcade Motorcycle Game

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen were definitely out enjoying their Memorial Day weekend together.

Kim, 36, and Larsa, 42, chose to document their outing together with an Instagram video of the two of them sticking their butts out as they rode on arcade motorcycles.

She has since removed the video from her page, but at the time captioned it: “Happy Memorial Day! When moms take over the arcade @kimkardashian”

The 42-year-old stunner – who is in the process of divorcing basketball great Scottie Pippen was wearing tight white pants that showed off her best features and a white backless tank top.

She and Kim, who was wearing a tight high-rise black skirt tucked into a white top, looked like they were having a blast as they laughed and smiled at each other.

Larsa Pippen posts Memorial Day photo with Kim Kardashian https://t.co/67ZPxPJxnJ pic.twitter.com/8K9loNGlUc — Zesty Kardashians (@zesty_kardash) May 30, 2017

The former Florida resident, who has been staying in Calabasas lately with Kim’s sister Kourtney, looked to be in great shape with a tiny waistline.

Larsa is in the process of divorcing ex Scottie who she has four kids with: Preston, 12; Sophia, seven; Justin, nine; and Scottie Jr., 15.

Her relationship with Scottie is coming to a close as the former couple have decided to call time after 20 years of marriage.

Her and Scottie originally split in October after a series of fights at their marital home in Florida.

Larsa made several 911 calls during their arguments, however no arrests were ever made.

In his original divorce filing Scottie requested full custody of the duo’s children.

However following their October split, the couple appeared to reconcile, taking several family trips together with their children, as well as being spotted out on the town together multiple times.

