Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic Amid Sister Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Drama

As fans are in a frenzy over her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s possible pregnancy, Kim Kardashian West shared a photo of her father, Robert Kardashian to social media.

Kardashian West posted a photo of her father posing with a Doberman dog in front of two Rolls Royce towncars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My dad was a boss!” she wrote. “Double Roll’s (with) his Doberman.”

My dad was a boss! Double Roll’s w his Doberman pic.twitter.com/Fx5FhsMouz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 23, 2017

Some fans surely appreciated to look at the late attorney, who famously helped O.J. Simpson get acquitted, but many were disappointed Kim had not spilled any details about Jenner’s rumored pregnancy.

“Is @KylieJenner pregnant?!?!?!?!?!?!?” fan Vanessa Pereira wrote.

Reports of the youngest Kardashian clan daughter’s pregnancy with rapper-boyfriend Travis Scott began to surface on Friday night, no denials coming from either involved party.

See some of the fans’ replies below.

Just scrolling down this thread to see if people ask for Kylie’s pregnancy pic.twitter.com/8xvC4i8ltz — Diogo (@NavyDiogo) September 23, 2017

Nice Kimmie, he’s in a good place. The Lord knows our time. Blessings to you and your family. Congratulations to Kylie. I told her. 💕💞 pic.twitter.com/yPOjJVt4gH — Elisha Ventura (@lor_kimberly) September 23, 2017

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!