Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Hit Breaking Point After 'Big Fight' in December

Kim Kardashian reportedly hit her breaking point with husband Kanye West after a "big fight" in early December, a source told Us Weekly after Page Six published a report Tuesday claiming "divorce is imminent" for the high-profile couple and that Kardashian had retained a divorce attorney, Laura Wasser for the impending legal battle.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and "Runaway" artist have lived separately for most of 2020, with Kardashian remaining in Los Angeles with the couple's children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months, and West living on his $14 million Wyoming ranch. But it was a fight last month that was the last straw for the mother-of-four, Us Weekly's source claims: "They had a big fight in early December. Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that."

Page Six's insider added that while the former couple is keeping their split "low-key," they are "done" and moving towards divorce. While neither Kardashian nor West has publicly commented on the reports, it is notable that West remained in Wyoming over the holidays while his family celebrated in Los Angeles, as well as that Kardashian has been spotted without her wedding ring.

Back in July, an insider told Us Weekly that the rapper publicly claiming that he and his wife had considered aborting their first child in a bizarre presidential rally amid his misled campaign for office was "the final confirmation" and that it was "only a matter of time" until the reality star decided to end things officially.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," Page Six's source added Tuesday. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

In July, Kardashian made a rare statement to the public about West's bipolar diagnosis after a series of erratic tweets from the "Flashing Lights" rapper claiming he was attempting to divorce her and say negative things about her family. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," the Skims co-founder wrote at the time. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar [sic] disorder."