Kardashian Christmas Photos: How the 'KUWTK' Stars Celebrated the Holiday

No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family. Known for their lavish Christmas Eve parties, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars go all-out to celebrate the festive holiday typically, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic decided to forgo their favorite tradition until it is safe to gather once again. That letdown didn't keep the KUWTK crew from celebrating Christmas in style however, as the family got all dressed up for the occasion to spend the Eve together in a far smaller way than years past. Keep scrolling to see how Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian spent their Christmas Eve with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, from their over-the-top attire to their sweet family traditions.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Kim Kardashian) Kim Kardashian started her holiday on a couture note, sporting a special Schiaparelli gown for Christmas Eve that had six-pack abs formed into the fitted bodice. The KKW Beauty founder shared a video of her festive fit to her Instagram Story, joking in the caption, "Finally got those abs…LOL," tagging trainer Melissa Alcantara.

Kim Kardashian cont. (Photo: Kim Kardashian) She later enjoyed a festive cocktail in a martini glass, cheers-ing with sister Kendall Jenner in front of the tree as they celebrated the end of 2020 with just close family members.

Khloe Kardashian View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Khloe Kardashian celebrated the holiday with 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, masking up to create some gingerbread house magic and decorate some delicious cookies at Lookout Farm ahead of the big day. "Merry Christmas Eve!!!!" she captioned a gallery of photos and videos from the day out. "Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"

Kourtney Kardashian View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Kourtney Kardashian has been embracing the festive fashions this year, and Christmas Eve was no different. The eldest Kardashian channeled her inner gingerbread man while posing outside her home ahead of the family celebration. "Just the family coming over tonight," she captioned the glam shot. "Wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve."

Kourtney Kardashian cont. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Kourtney added a bit of holiday spice to her next outfit, a light brown dress rimmed with rhinestones and paired with feathered black opera gloves. Showing off her moves to "Jingle Bell Rock" in a short video shared to Instagram, the Poosh founder wrote simply in the caption, "LOL."

Kendall Jenner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Kendall Jenner spent Christmas Eve with her family, sharing a video of mom Kris Jenner sitting across the room with a cocktail and a toast with sister Kim on her Instagram Story. Showing off her festive outfit of a gold flowy top and black shorts on Instagram, Jenner wrote that she was a "lil present" in the caption. Friend Hailey Bieber commented on the gallery, "Cute lil reindeer lady."