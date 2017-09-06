Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Due Date Revealed for Baby Number Three

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting baby number three to arrive in January 2018, TMZ reports.

The family elected to use a surrogate after Kardashian West was told she has a medical condition that could be life threatening should she carry another child herself.

Kardashian West hasn’t held back on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about wanting to expand her family with a third child. She’d “just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said in a recent episode.

She continued, “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

During the episode, Kardashian West underwent a procedure to potentially have more children, but when it was unsuccessful, she shared that she was considering surrogacy.

After her first pregnancy, the socialite shared on her blog that she suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the uterine wall, preventing it from easily detaching during birth. She also had preeclampsia, a serious condition that often requires early delivery.

“After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything,” Kardashian West told sisters Kourtney and Khloé during the episode. “Kanye was really nervous about the surgery… but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.”

In June, the family had reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

The Wests are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 21-month-old son Saint.

Photo Credit: Getty / Craig Barritt