Kim Kardashian Just Dyed Her Hair Red, and She Looks Totally Different

Kim Kardashian just debuted a completely new look on Instagram. As both Kardashian and her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton noted on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now sporting some fiery red strands. And before you wonder whether the move was simply made possible using a red wig, Appleton set the record straight on Instagram, telling his followers that the look is 100% Kardashian.

Appleton posted a couple of videos featuring Kardashian showcasing her new red hairdo. In one video, the reality star told her fans, "You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" Based on the responses from her fans, they definitely approve of her new look, with one commenting on Appleton's post with, "She looks good in every f—in color." Kardashian also showcased her gorgeous makeover on her own social media accounts, posting a video of herself flaunting her new hairdo and captioning it with an incredibly apropos slew of fire and red heart emojis.

Of course, Kardashian didn't just make headlines on Monday for her new hairstyle. It was also recently reported that the reality star's cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, reached a major milestone. According to CNN, Coty, a New York-based cosmetics company, announced on Monday that it would be purchasing a 20% stake in Kardashian's company for $200 million. This deal values KKW Beauty at $1 billion. This agreement allows Kardashian to maintain creative control of the company while also being able to leverage her 300 million social media followers for "products and communications initiatives."

In light of this news, Kardashian released a statement in which she expressed her excitement over this deal. She said, "This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty." This deal isn't expected to close until the third quarter of 2021. Coty previously engaged in a similar deal with Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner and her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. In November 2019, it was reported that Jenner would sell 51% of her stake in the company to Coty.

At the time, it was reported that this deal would not only allow Jenner's cosmetics brand to expand globally, but it would also allow it to enter new beauty categories. Like Kardashian did recently, the Life of Kylie star released a statement about this business move, saying, "This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse."