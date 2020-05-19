Kim Kardashian Sells Black Face Mask as 'Nude' Shade for Dark-Skinned Women, and People Are Lashing Out

Kim Kardashian is once again under fire for drama surrounding her shapewear line SKIMS. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, different companies have found ways to contribute to the need of items like face masks and hand sanitizer — including Kardashian's company, which came out with a line of nude face masks. However, it appears as if some social media users aren't pleased with the shade Kardashian chose for dark-skinned women.

Over the weekend, her company released five different shades of nude for the non-medical masks — which sold out in less than a day. In the photo shared online, different models of different shades wore masks similar to their skin tone, and some found it off-putting that a black model did not have a properly matched nude tone. Social media users called out Kardashian for not properly offering a variety of black mask tones to match the model's or potential customers' skin color.

"You literally made the black models mask TOTALLY BLACK. You do realize black people aren't the color black like white people aren't paper white? The other skin tones are fine but why couldn't you make a dark brown color?" one person wrote. Another user said, "The nude shade of the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch." While many shared their thoughts on the mask being racist, others shamed her for trying to make a profit during a pandemic. However, in the post, the company states, "SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance."

This isn't the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's company has come under fire. Just ahead of her launching her new shapewear line, she announced the name would be called "Kimono," a move that instantly garnered a huge amount of backlash. She later changed the line's moniker to "SKIMS." She later revealed during an episode of the popular reality series that the whole thing was "frustrating" because she never meant to offend anyone. "My intention wasn't ever to offend anybody. Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem," she said at the time.