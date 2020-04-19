50 Hottest Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2019
Did you think you were the only one dropping fire selfies on Instagram? Clearly, you're not following these celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and other famous faces (including some from outside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians realm) have posted some of the absolute hottest Instagrams of 2019 — and maybe of all time. We're talking, face-melting-ly hot selfies, fit pics, bikini shots and more.
We're also talking thirst traps, power poses and Facetuned-enhanced snatched waists from the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Cardi B (pictured, above).
And with the over-filtered photos of the 2000s and late 2010s gone, here are the absolute best au-naturel smiles from some of your favorite names, such as Miley Cyrus (pictured, above), Drake, Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne.
Are you ready like Rihanna? Because it's time to put Aunt Linda and her photos of your cousin's baby shower on mute, and check out the hottest celebrity Instagrams of 2019.
Rihanna
Me-OW! Rihanna looks paw-sitively purr-fect in this photo from her shoot with Interview magazine.
Kim Kardashian
I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine. I remember as a little girl flipping through my mom’s subscription each month and dreaming of one day gracing the cover of this iconic magazine. Thank you to the incredible Anna Wintour for your support as always, it means the world to me. @Tonnegood, @Mikaeljansson and the glam team were an absolute dream to work with. I’m so incredibly grateful to writer @Jonathanvanmeter for illustrating a glimpse into my life in a way that I don’t think has ever been done - from juggling family, my businesses and pursuing a law degree with such care and seriousness. Special thank you to my husband Kanye for speaking into existence that one day I would grace the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be “more realistic.” #dreamsdocometrue #speakitintoexistence #voguemagazine Photographer: Mikael Jansson @mikaeljansson Stylist: Tonne Goodman @tonnegood Makeup: Hannah Murray @hannah_murray1 Hair headpieces: Shay Ashual @shayashual Cover Look: Chanel top @chanelofficial; Irene Neuwirth necklace @ireneneuwirth. Vogue Team @sergiokletnoy & @jilldemling
Kim Kardashian's first Vogue magazine cover features an absolutely stunning image of the reality star and beauty mogul.
Cardi B
LET ME HEAR YOU SAY ! Fit by @bryanhearns I weight 118 pounds now I need some food and 🍆🍆
Rap queen Cardi B absolutely dazzles in her rhinestone-covered western wear.
Maren Morris
strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week... 🌼 // 📷: @harpersmithphoto
Maren Morris sends tongues wagging as she teases her Playboy interview via Instagram.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron knows how to cause a commotion on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner
It doesn't matter what angle Kylie Jenner is getting a photo from, she always looks incredible.
Kourtney Kardashian
Lady in leather! No one looks as polished (or as hot) as Kourtney Kardashian in this skin-tight, black tube dress.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry posted this photo on her 53rd birthday to remind us all to be grateful that she was born -- and we are!
Khloé Kardashian
♡ This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength
Khloe Kardashian may be focusing on herself this summer, but all we can focus on is her abs. True's mama is looking good.
Kendall Jenner
Leggy model and reality star Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to make an entrance on Vanity Fair's red carpet.
Bella Thorne
If this photo doesn't make you want to be Bella Thorne's girlfriend, we don't know what will.
Emily Ratajkowski
Our Brick is SOLD OUT. Shop the rest of the stuff now. @inamoratawoman
Emily Ratajkowski looks unreal in this shot from February 2019.
Hailey Bieber
Who looks this good drinking a cup of coffee in the morning? Only Hailey Bieber, of course.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looks dreamy and lit from within during a sunset boat ride.
Miley Cyrus
This shot that Miley Cyrus (probably) took with a selfie timer looks like something out a Vogue photo shoot.
Demi Lovato
If Bora Bora is heaven on Earth, then Demi Lovato is clearly an angel.
Beyoncé
This photo of Beyoncé at the premiere for the 2019 Lion King remake may be even better than the movie itself.
Lizzo
Lizzo practically melts faces with her scalding-hot look at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Sophie Turner
@wellahairusa getting my hair recharged and ready #ForTheThrone. 👑#AskForWella #WellaHair #ad @wellahair
Those eyes 👀. Sophie Turner certainly turns heads with this look from April 2019.
Priyanka Chopra
The addition of hubby Nick Jonas helps to make this Priyanka Chopra pic red hot.
Zendaya
An all-over zodiac printed silk suit...why not? #TommyxZendaya
Zendaya looks like an absolute boss as she shows off a look from her collaboration with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in this Instagram from February 2019.
Chrissy Teigen
Former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen still knows how to work the heck out of a swimsuit.
Bella Hadid
First she’s sour , then she’s sweet 🍭 by @livincool in @michaelkors for @cfda
We could swim forever in the pools of Bella Hadid's eyes.
Gigi Hadid
This space-themed photo of Gigi Hadid is truly out of this world.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland is working every inch of her body (to her fingertips!) in this photo, and it is absolutely fire 🔥.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift used this photo to promote her new album Lover, but it may as well have promoted her abs.
Ariana Grande
manuka honey pops, vocal rest, steam & water. luh you, boston. thank u again.
No one but Ariana Grande can rock this blousy white outfit, be sick and still look this good.
Katy Perry
#TBT to that time I watered my heart garden with my heartbroken tears. Have you seen it? Link in bio. 💔
Katy Perry posted this throw back in June -- and it still takes our breath away.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Met Gala look is a scene-stealer.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is forever the hottest girl on the block.
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale shared this stretchy snap with Instagram in September 2019.
Julianne Hough
CONFIDENT and READY, and probably thinking about pizza. 🍕 #AGTat8 @agt
Julianne Hough's caption really says it all. She looks confident and ready for whatever pizza life is about to send her way.
Kacey Musgraves
There is nothing hotter than Kacey Musgraves holding all of her Grammy Awards.
Halsey
Halsey's leg moment totally rivals Angelina Jolie's.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello looks pink, sparkly and totally smokin' on this red-carpet shot from February 2019.
Shawn Mendes
We're shocked our phones didn't burst into flames the minute we saw Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein ads.
Miranda Lambert
Country cutie Miranda Lambert kicks up the heat on our Instagram feeds with this spicy pic.
Vanessa Hudgens
Row row row your boat, gently down the stream, merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a dream 🥰🥰🥰
We can't decide who is hotter in this photo: Vanessa Hudgens, or her beau, Austin Butler?
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts' Oscars look is hot, but her smile is even hotter.
Drake
Is he in his feelings? Or is Drake just the ultimate papi (@champagnepapi that is).
Nick Jonas
Happiness begins by looking at this Instagram shot of the well-muscled Nick Jonas.
Joe Jonas
We're only human, so we can't help but swoon hard over this pic of Joe Jonas.
Justin Bieber
Nobody does a sexy selfie quite like Justin Bieber.
The Rock
Dwayne Johnson cleans up very well.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj looks totally hot in this fringe-y summer ensemble
Shay Mitchell
Bump, bump, bump on full display again today for another fun shoot. Might end up wearing a diaper 🙈 Watch my latest episode of ‘Almost Ready’ on YouTube to see what I’m talking about - and leave some questions in the comments on the video! Just might do a Q&A tomorrow with someone...
Like Demi Moore before her, Shay Mitchell proves that you can be hot and pregnant at the same time.
Bebe Rexha
I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was “confusing.” Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29. I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as “hags” when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound “younger.” I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.
With this Instagram pic, Bebe Rexha shows up a music executive who told her that she was too old to be sexy.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood lights up England -- and Instagram -- while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff debuts a new '70s-inspired hairstyle on Instagram in May 2019.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's sparkly, pink look for MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) is a bright spot on our Instagram feeds.