Kim Kardashian Flatters Herself With Instagram Snap After Welcoming New Baby

Kim Kardashian is a mom of three, but that doesn’t mean she can’t rock a fierce mirror selfie.

The makeup mogul used Instagram Thursday to share a shot of herself posing in a bathroom, wearing nothing but underwear as she covered her chest with her arms to snap the image.

Captioning the image with a simple camera emoji, Kardashian let her famous curves speak for themselves as he gazed at her phone’s screen.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via gestational carrier on Jan. 15.

After her daughter’s birth, the reality personality celebrated her status as a mom of three with a photo of herself walking down the street wearing shorts, a tank top and a sweatshirt, her blonde hair flowing behind her.

Despite reports to the contrary, Kardashian has not asked her gestational carrier to carry another child for her and West.

The 37-year-old herself confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, writing “fake news” alongside an article purporting that she was already preparing for a fourth child.

Kardashian had previously shared on her website that her gestational carrier gave her family the “greatest gift one could give.”

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

The mogul added that she’s thankful for today’s technology.

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” she wrote. “Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

