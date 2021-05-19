Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free in Latest Bikini Photo

✖

Kim Kardashian may be known for her full glam look, but the KKW Beauty founder looked just as stunning giving fans a look at her bare face on Instagram Monday. Posing in white bikini bottoms and an athletic swim top, Kardashian showed off her natural features and long locks while on some kind of tropical vacation, captioning the shot simply, "stranded."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's friends and family were quick to gas her up in the comments, with Stephanie Shepherd writing, "you with no makeup >" and sister Khloe Kardashian commenting, "How is anyone this beautiful?!?!" Even Nicki Minaj left a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section to show her support.

While Kardashian was enjoying some fun in the sun, a storm was brewing with big sister Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend, Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, accused the musician of having an "affair" with Kim while they were still married back in the early 2000s, telling Us Weekly that she was "never" friends with the famous family because of that alleged infidelity.

Barker did previously speak about meeting Kim and being attracted to her in his 2015 book Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, but denied ever touching her. Moakler today says that is "100 percent" a lie. "Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening," the former Miss USA told Us, adding that he hired Kim as a model for his clothing company despite her specifically asking him not to.

"We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]," she said. "And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of." As for why Barker was allegedly dishonest with her about Kim, Moakler jabbed, "He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird."

It's drama that would be perfect to play out on KUWTK, but the Kardashian-Jenner family announced last year that they had decided to stop filming their reality show after this ongoing season. The KarJenners then signed an exclusive deal with Hulu, which mom Kris Jenner teased Tuesday during Disney Upfronts. "This is the next chapter," she said, as per PEOPLE. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."