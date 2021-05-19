Kris Jenner Teases Family's New Hulu Reality Show

✖

Although it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, fans will still be able to keep up with their favorite sisters. Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, recently teased that they're coming back to television — before they even left — so fans can breathe a sigh of relief. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family," Jenner said during Disney's upfront presentation on Tuesday according to the New York Daily News.

While she didn't reveal much more than that, she did confirm that fans who are already "invested" in the Kardashian and Jenner dynamic will absolutely be pleased with what's to come on Hulu's streaming platform. It was announced in September 2020 that the famous, long-running show would be coming to an end after lead star Kim Kardashian announced the news first via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,'" Kim stated in a lengthy caption.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," she added. Eight months later, fans finally got to see that moment the sisters pushed it out on social media and announced it to the world for a behind the scene look on their show.

In fact, fans were able to witness the moment Jenner, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian decided to make the difficult decision to call it quits. While Kim and Kourtney seemed on board to bring the series to a close, Khloé revealed she wanted to keep going, but she was outvoted. However, it wasn't long after their announcement that there were rumors the family was coming back to television after they signed a deal with Disney, and Jenner confirmed that news. Although, it's unclear on if all of the sisters will be filming or just a select few, fans can breathe a little sigh of relief.

While Kourtney has vocalized her opinions on wanting to be done with the show for the last few seasons, her ex Scott Disick doesn't necessarily feel the same out of fear he won't see the family as much. Disick has spoken out on the most recent episode that he simply wants to make sure that when they end it the family will still make it a priority to see one another and make time for family time despite not having cameras around anynmore.