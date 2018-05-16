Kim Kardashian Faces Wave of Backlash for Weight Loss Lollipop Photo

Kim Kardashian is facing the wrath of social media once again after sharing an Instagram post promoting appetite suppressing lollipops.

The post, which has since been removed, was an ad for Flat Tummy Co’s Appetite Suppressant Lollipops, which Kardashian dubbed “literally unreal.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal,” the photo’s caption read. “They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick! #suckit.”

The mom of three’s post instantly saw a wave of backlash, with many commenters calling her “irresponsible” and taking issue with the message the post could send to Kardashian’s younger fans.

“You are setting the worst example to girls all over the world. No one should have to feel the need to suppress their appetite to fit to ridiculous beauty standards. So offended right now,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Completely irresponsible and a really sad message to be projecting. You can have a fit and healthy body without starving yourself and listening to your body when it needs food.”

“If you’re hungry then eat. This is disgusting. Your fans are going to be seeing this and thinking that this is how to get your body. Eating is good for you, stop convincing people to literally starve themselves of food to get a flat tummy,” wrote a third.

Flat Tummy Co’s website says the product contains satiereal, which the site describes as a “clinically proven safe active ingredient extracted from natural plants.”

“It works to maximise satiety (which helps control food intake, cravings and weight). So with 1-2 pops per day, you’ll have your hunger under control and cravings in-check,” the product description reads.

Kardashian was also blasted on Twitter by The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, who called the reality star “toxic.”

“No. F— off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls,” Jamil wrote. “I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

She continued, “MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’”

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian