Kim Kardashian and Ex-Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Deny Feud

No feuding here! Kim Kardashian and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd are denying any bad blood following Shepherd’s exit from Kardashian’s employ.

In a video shared to Kardashian’s website and app Monday, the two appeared side by side as they denied that the end of their time working together was prompted by anything but business decisions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian said, doubling down and saying she respected Shepherd’s decision “to go in a different direction.”

“I’m so happy she wants to go off and do other things,” she added.

The two began working together in 2013, but ended their professional relationship last fall when Shepherd’s transition into the role of COO for Kardashian West Brands reportedly didn’t work out.

Rumors quickly began circulating, however, saying that Kardashian was jealous of Shepherd gaining popularity, or that she thought she was getting too close to the other KarJenner sisters — a rumor bolstered by an episode of last season’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Shepherd was scolded for speaking her mind about her role in the business to Kim’s sister Kourtney.

Kardashian admitted that she encouraged Shepherd to find another path that suited her better, saying that just because they parted ways as businesswomen, it “doesn’t mean they’re feuding and [have] stopped being friends.”

“We really never even stopped talking,” Shepherd said, adding that headlines about their supposed feud were “not true.”

“If it were true, I would be freaking out,” she said.

“And it’s also different because you haven’t had that kind of energy, so it’s hard to explain to someone, ‘It’s not true, we know that, chill out, don’t even pay it any attention.’ Because it’s hard to not pay it [attention] because people really believe things,” Kardashian added.

Shepherd admitted that when news of their reported feud began to emerge, she was the talk of her high school reunion.

“It’s really annoying,” she said.

Kardashian echoed, “Really annoying.”

Kardashian and Shepherd may no longer work together, but the two have certainly been spotted out and about together, including at the reality star’s 29th birthday and the launch of her fragrance line. Shepherd was also a guest of the KarJenner sisters in June as they attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty Images / Stefani Keenan