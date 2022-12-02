Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter not even a month after Elon Musk reinstated his account to the bird app. Musk, the new owner of the social media platform, said early Friday morning that West's account violated Twitter's rules on inciting violence. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted.

On Thursday evening, West, who has changed his name to Ye, tweeted an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside it. The New York Times reports that Musk said that specific post, which has since been deleted, violated Twitter's rule against incitement of violence. West's account page was replaced with a label that read "Account suspended." It's unclear how long the suspension will last.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

The tweet was just the latest antisemitic remark from West. Instagram blocked him from posting after the suggested on the platform that Sean "Diddy" Combs was being controlled by Jewish people. He has also lashed out against Jewish people on Twitter.

Most recently, West made headlines Thursday for appearing on a podcast hosted by Infowars' Alex Jones, during which West said, "I like Hitler. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis." Shortly after the interview, West began retweeting posts about the "craziest interview in modern history."

West's swastika tweet was part of a series of posts that included praise for Balenciaga, the designer brand that terminated its relationship with West in October because of his antisemitic comments, the Times reports. Balenciaga has recently been embroiled in its own controversy in the form of allegations that it condoned child exploitation.

Ahead of Musk's Twitter takeover, the app had restricted West's account after he posted an antisemitic tweet, which Twitter also removed. Users with restricted accounts cannot post or interact on the platform, but their past tweets that did not violate the company's rules remain visible on the app. After that, West agreed to buy Parler, a social media outlet popular with right-wing conservatives; however, on Thursday, Parler said it "mutually agreed with Ye" to end his deal to buy it.