Kim Kardashian Details 'Wild' Experience From Visiting Kourtney at College

Kim Kardashian is sharing how her college experience with sister Kourtney Kardashian shaped her life in a way she never expected. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, shared a throwback photo with her big sister, 42, to Instagram Wednesday, sharing that visiting the University of Arizona while Kourtney was going there had steered her away from drinking and partying at a young age.

"College Years Baby!!!" Kim captioned the photo, which featured the sisters in matching black tube tops. "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

Kim wasn't the only one visiting her sister during that trip, with sister Khloé Kardashian, 37, chiming in with the reminder, "I was there that night too b—." Kourtney's experience at the University of Arizona came after the Poosh founder began her secondary education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas before transferring west, where she graduated with a major in theater arts and a minor in Spanish. Kourt previously admitted to Us Weekly that she "failed two classes in college because [she] was too nervous to give speeches," and while she initially applied to law school, ultimately decided not to go.

Kim, on the other hand, briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but never graduated, and Khloé attended Marymount High School like her sisters, but only for a short time. After Kim and Kourtney left Marymount following Khloé's ninth-grade year, the Good American co-founder said in an essay on her personal app she "struggled really hard in school" because she felt like she had "no one to be with." Forging her parents' signature to enroll in Alexandria Academy, dad Robert Kardashian was "livid," but thought all the effort she had put into being accepted meant something.

"Alexandria Academy is not at-home, you go to a school, and there are tutors that give you individual attention. I needed that," she continued. "I really did not know one person there. I knew college wasn't for me, and I graduated from Alexandria with honors — which I never would've done in a traditional school."