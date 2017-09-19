Kim Kardashian Admits She Frequently Cheated on High School Tests by Writing Answers Under Her Skirt

Kim Kardashian West has been sharing her life with fans for the better part of a decade, but it seems there are still some things the mom of two hasn’t revealed quite yet.

The 36-year-old appeared on Ellen Degeneres‘ Ellen’s Show Me More Show on YouTube to answer the host’s burning questions, revealing that she used to cheat on nearly all of her tests in high school with one simple trick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We would wear uniforms, so I would wear this little skirt,” she said. “I used to cheat on all of my tests. I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in washable ink. And what’s the teacher gonna do? Ask you to lift up your skirt? Like, sexual harassment!”

Kardashian West also revealed that the Sex and the City character she’s most like is Charlotte and her style icon is Cher. She also did an impression of her sister Kourtney and shared that Khloe is the sister she’d most like to be stuck in an elevator with.

She also added that she thinks her husband, Kanye West, has a more natural fashion sense, but the mogul noted that she’s grown into loving clothes too.

“I mean, natural fashion sense? Probably him,” she said. “I think I’ve learned to grow into it and learned to really love fashion. I’d say it’s like a tie now.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / TheEllenShow, Getty / Axelle Bauer-Griffin

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!