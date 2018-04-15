Kim Kardashian Surprises Former Classmates by Attending Her High School Reunion

Kim Kardashian shocked and delighted her high school classmates on Friday night by showing up at her 20-year high school reunion in a fully furnished party bus.

Kardashian documented the whole evening in pictures and videos on her Instagram Story. She seemed sentimental as she prepared to catch up with the Marymount High School class of 1998. Kardashian spoke directly to her fans through her front-facing camera as she rode to the event.

“Of course, I had to get a party bus for the class of ’98,” the reality star said, panning to show the luxurious bus with three high school yearbooks sitting on the bench seats. “This will be fun, guys.”

Another clip showed Kardashian with an animal filter on, sitting beside two other women on the bus. “20 years, we’re on our way,” she said, turning to show the other women, one of whom squealed “20 years!” The ladies were tagged in a later post as [Amber L Jenkins], whose account is private, and [Sarah Hudson], a Grammy-nominated songwriter.

Kardashian kept the videos coming as she rolled towards her Los Angeles area high school.

“Hey guys, so I am on my way — in a party bus — to my 20-year Marymount High School reunion, with my friends that I haven’t seen in 20 years,” she said.

“So, my friends are worried that we are going to run into people that they were mean to,” Kardashian said, chuckling. “I feel so good about my conscience, that I was so nice to everyone.”

As Kardashian and her friends finally arrived at their old school, she prepared for her grand entrance like anyone else who has ever attended a high school reunion.

“Should I wear my nametag?” Kardashian wondered.

“I think you should,” a friend answered. “I think it will look nice on you.”

Kardashian gave her fans a firsthand look around Marymount High School — an all-girl Roman Catholic school. She posted several pictures with old friends and posed for group shots, tagging some people to plug their own Instagram accounts.

A few clips showed people giggling in excitement, plainly awed that Kardashian had shown up for the event.

Kardashian has been busy in Instagram, posting lots of pictures from her recent beachside vacation with her older sister, Kourtney, and asking fans to keep things positive.