Kim Kardashian Denies Controversial Birthday Bash Connected to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian is shooting down rumors that her controversial 40th birthday party was where she contracted COVID-19. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was widely criticized for taking friends and family on a trip to a private island back in October at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, so when Thursday's episode of the E! reality show revealed Kardashian and all four of her children contracted the virus in fall 2020, people began to put together a timeline in their head.

Buzzfeed News shared a post suggesting the reality star had gotten sick while on the infamous private island trip, to which Kardashian replied, "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip." The reality star continued it was 5-year-old son Saint who got sick after catching COVID-19 from another child at school, and it wasn't long before Kardashian herself caught the virus while caring for him.

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Two days after Kardashian shared photos from her birthday party in October that went viral, sister Khloé Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to defend her family's decision to go on the vacation, saying that it was a financial boost for the people on the island and done in a way that was safe, but that she believed the outrage was coming from a place of "frustrations" from people who weren't able to do the same. "This year is a frustrating year—I get it," she acknowledged of the backlash her family was getting. "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing."

She continued that with "all the precautions and everything" they took to keep everyone safe, everyone was "grateful" for the "tourism aspect of it," telling them that they would be able to "pay their bills or [do] stuff for their family." She continued, "Just hearing those messages when we were there — we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."