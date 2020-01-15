Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson From Courtside Seats

On Monday, Jan. 13, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West attended a Los Angeles Lakers game, watching the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99. The Cleveland Cavaliers house Tristan Thompson, who has notably had a rocky relationship with Kardashian, and some fans thought that footage from the game showed the KKW Beauty founder standing up to boo him.

While Thompson was at the free throw line, Kardashian was filmed standing and yelling in a now-deleted video, which Twitter took to mean that she was booing Thompson. On Tuesday, Kardashian denied the reports, claiming that her behavior was in fact the opposite.

“I was there to support him!” she tweeted. “And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Thompson shares daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, and the NBA player was caught cheating on Khloé just days before True was born in 2018. Around one year later, he allegedly cheated on her again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, leading to him and Khloé breaking up for good.

Kardashian supported her sister through the drama, discussing Thompson’s behavior on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2018 and calling the situation “f—ed up.” The KKW Beauty founder has seemingly since mended fences with Thompson, and the two were seen getting dinner in New York City in September with friends.

Growing up in the Kardashian family, True Thompson has already bonded with her young cousins, including Kardashian and West’s younger daughter, Chicago. This week, Kardashian shared a series of adorable videos of the two toddlers being pushed around Target in a shopping cart, imploring her followers to “swipe for major cuteness.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Kardashian and West celebrated Chicago’s, second birthday, and the proud mom marked the occasion with a pair of photos of her daughter on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

