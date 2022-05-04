Kim Kardashian Experienced Major Wardrobe Malfunction With Her Met Gala Marilyn Monroe Dress

✖

The Marilyn Monroe dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala on Monday did not precisely fit the reality TV star's body. If she dropped the white fur coat she brought along, Kardashian would have revealed the dress did not completely cover her butt, as shown in a new video that Ripley's Believe It Or Not! released Tuesday. Kardashian later wore a replica during the event, so no one noticed the wardrobe malfunction.

The clip, which TMZ published, shows Ripley's staffers at the museum's Orlando archives trying to shimmy up the dress on Kardashian's body, 10 days before the Met Gala. The staff struggles to get the dress over Kardashian's butt. "Kim, push your ass in," her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is heard asking.

Since the dress is a historic artifact, it cannot be altered. So, the team came up with an alternative solution. They left the back unzipped, which left Kardashian's butt visible. The white fur coat she wore on the red carpet kept her butt hidden from view. Footage from the event itself shows Kardashian didn't need to keep carrying the coat. That's because she changed into a replica of the dress that did fit her after she walked up the red carpet stairs.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it, and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," Kardashian told Vogue. "Everything had to be specifically timed, and I had to practice walking up the stairs."

Monroe wore the dress at Madison Square Garden in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. Ripley's spent $4.81 million to acquire the dress from Julien's Auctions in 2016, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction. A Ripley's conservationist went to the gala with Kardashian to help her get into it and make sure it wouldn't suffer any damage.

Kardashian tried on the dress at her Calabasas, California home first, weeks before the gala. It did not fit her at first. "I always thought she was extremely curvy," Kardashian said of Monroe. "I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me, I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

Kardashian was determined to fit in the dress, no matter the cost. She said she lost 16 pounds in a month in order to wear it. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she told Vogue. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." In the end, Kardashian only wore the real dress for a few minutes, just long enough for photographers to catch her posing with Davidson on her arm.