Kim Kardashian Shows off Extreme Contouring and Spandex Booty Shorts

Kim Kardashian West is iconic when it comes to contouring (not only did her first crème contouring kit from KKW Beauty sell out in a single day in June, but so did her powder contouring kit later in the summer). So it makes sense that she’d share her transformation process on social media.

The 36-year-old cosmetics mogul and reality TV icon shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram story of her with all of her contouring lines clearly drawn on, the final step in the contouring process before blending everything together.

She captioned the video “Let the transformation begin,” alluding to the fact that her facial features and lines will be completely transformed once the highlighting and shading is blended.

Later, she hit the streets in her made-up look wearing a camo sweatshirt and skin tight booty shorts, flaunting her lighter blonde hair as opposed to the dark braids she rocked all summer. See a photo of her Spandex outfit here.

Kardashian’s contouring post comes a week after Sharon Osbourne backtracked on her anti-feminists comments about Kardashian, who Osbourne slammed for sharing revealing selfies.

Osbourne told The Telegraph that Kardashian is “being a hoe” by sharing photos of her body on social media.

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” Osbourne told the publication.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine,” she continued. “But that’s not feminism, that’s being a hoe. And there’s nothing wrong with being a hoe, but always remember what you are.”

But on last Monday’s episode of The Talk, Osbourne appeared to attempt to retract her words.

“It’s so ridiculous how these things happen… I was doing this interview, and … (the reporter) said to me ‘have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist’ … and of course I commented,” Osbourne explained. “She asked my opinion and I gave it. It wasn’t rude, it wasn’t … whatever (Kim) does, it’s showing her body. Which shows that she’s a strong grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body, she wants to show it, which is her business … people have been doing that since day one … it doesn’t make you a feminist.”

Osbourne added that it was “misquoted, when it came out, my response.”

Before Osbourne retracted her statement, Kardashian defended herself against Osbourne’s harsh words to E! News.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” Kardashian said. “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.”

She went on to say that she’s never been a “‘free the nipple’ kind of girl.”

“If I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look,” she said. “So [Osbourne] kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

However the drama between these two women plays out, we’re fairly certain Kardashian will never stop sharing selfies — risqué or not.

