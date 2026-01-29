Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Marital Trouble Caused Problems in Her Friendships

Kim Kardashian is finally getting real about what caused a rift between her and one of her former besties, Larsa Pippen. The two stopped speaking around 2022, with Pippen claiming issues with Kim and her former husband Kanye West caused them to be estranged.

In an interview on sister Khloe Kardashian’s Khloe in Wonderland podcast, Kim confirmed much of Pippen’s story. She says they both were going through transitional phases at the time they stopped speaking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love Larsa,” she said. “I love her kids. I think that was a transition when she was going through a divorce and Kanye [West] and I were having some issues.” She says after Pippen moved to Miami upon settling her divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen, things became even more murky. “She moved to Miami, but I love her,” Kim continued. “Our kids go to school together. We’ll always have so many memories and so much love there.”

Pippen had been a longtime loyalist of the Kar-Jenner family. She was in the middle of the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian scandal, revealing to Kourtney that something inappropriate went down between Woods, former longtime friend of Kylie Jenner, and Thompson, Khloe’s baby daddy and then-boyfriend.

During a 2019 interview with pal Jason Lee on his podcast, Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED], Pippen opened up about the scandal, which HollywoodUnlocked.com broke earlier that year. At the time, Lee called Pippen to give her a heads up before publishing the initial report that Woods and Thompson had hooked up at a party, which Pippen then shared with Kourtney. She says Kourtney was not surprised.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’ ” Pippen said. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’” When asked why Kourtney believed Pippen, she said, “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”