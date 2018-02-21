Kim Kardashian ‘Taking A Break’ From Caitlyn Jenner

The tension between Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner is continuing to build as the 36-year-old mother of two said she has not talked to the former Olympian in "months."

During an appearance on The View, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that she and Caitlyn are "taking a break." The drama in the famous family erupted after 67-year-old Caitlyn Jenner released a tell-all memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, in which she wrote about sensitive topics involving Kardashian clan matriarch Kris Jenner.

"I definitely got upset about it," Kim said about her reaction after reading Caitlyn's book. "To say I was shocked by putting some things out there that were just not true and were hurtful...at the end of the day my mom and Caitlyn had a 25 year relationship."

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Responds To Blackface Accusations

When asked if Kim believes that Caitlyn made up the stories, she said: "I don't want to discredit [Caitlyn's] account."

Even though there is discord between the Kardashians and Caitlyn, Kim says that the family will be able to rise above the drama.

"In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything so everything is definitely going to be fine," she said.

While Kim admitted that she was upset after reading Caitlyn's book, the Selfish author did say that she credits Caitlyn with helping raise her.

More: Here's How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Met, And It Involves Puppets

"She will always be my stepdad and a person who raised me and stepped up to the plate and raised me after my father died," Kim said. "I will never forget what Caitlyn instilled in me. She will always be a part of me."

The wife of Kanye West is optimistic about her relationship with Caitlyn in the future, but for the moment, Kim is avoiding talking to her.

"We're taking a break. We have siblings. It will work out," she said.

When Kim Kardashian isn't dealing with family drama, she has been forced to deal with another controversial issue that developed recently after some of her critics accused of her using blackface in a photo shoot.

During an interview with The New York Times, Kim shot down the accusations that she was using the racially insensitive imagery.

"I would obviously never want to offend anyone," Kim said. "I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."

Read more of Kim Kardashian's interview here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola