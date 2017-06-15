Kim Kardashian West Accused of Using Blackface in New Photos

Kim Kardashian West is coming out with a new makeup line and it’s already causing plenty of controversy, even though it hasn’t even been released yet.

Kardashian West’s promotional images for the line have erupted on Twitter, with many users accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of using blackface.

“Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty,” one user wrote.

“Kim K did blackface. Which is why she deleted her tweet. But I won’t get into that bc I know how delusional her Black & non Black stans are,” another Tweeter wrote. The term “stan” alludes to a hardcore fan.

“How did a team of PR people all look at the photo of Kim in blackface and then tell her to post it AND make it her avi?” a user tweeted.

Others had no issue with the image in question, simply saying the reality star was just “tan.”

Although Kardashian West has appeared to delete one of the controversial tweets, as of now, a photo promoting her makeup line is still up on Twitter, and is also her profile picture.

What do you think of the photos?

