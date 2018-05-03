Kim Kardashian Shares New Videos of Baby Chicago After Kanye West’s Volatile Interviews

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her youngest after an interesting day featuring husband Kanye West in the headlines.

Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality shared two videos of herself with her 3-month-old daughter, Chicago, on Snapchat.

In one video, Kardashian, wearing a casual blac jacket, held her little girl while both sported a teddy bear filter.

In another snap, the 37-year-old showed a close-up of her daughter with a flower filter, as Kardashian gushed, “Are you not the cutest?” at the end of the video.

The show of motherly love came a few hours after Kardashian’s rapper husband revealed to TMZ that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependant on pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

West also told the publication that shortly after his cosmetic surgery he suffered a mental breakdown and was taking medication in the wake of his resulting hospitalization.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” the musician, told iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne the God in an interview also released on Tuesday.

The “Famous” artist also told the radio host that there were other factors that led to his hospitalization, saying it was caused by “fear, stress, being controlled and manipulation,” reflecting on emotions that led to feeling like “a pawn in a chess piece of life.”

“[I was] stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time,” he explained.

“I’m happy it happened. I’m happy to have gone to the other side and back,” West told Charlamagne about being hospitalized. “I can’t express to you how traumatizing that moment is [when your friends and family leave the hospital] and then you wake up drugged the f— out.”

When asked if he’s currently on medications, the rapper said, “Most definitely.”

“It’s an imperfect solution because it calmed me down. But there’s a lot of ways to calm down. Let ‘Ye be ‘Ye,” continued West, who added that has not sought help from a therapist.