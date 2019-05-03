Kim Kardashian Aids in Release of Another Low-Level Offender Serving Life Sentence

Kim Kardashian has aided in the release of yet another low-level offender who was serving a life sentence.

The business mogul took to Twitter to share the good news, explaining that she and her legal team worked tirelessly to help a man named Jeffrey get out of jail.

Kardashian also shared a photo of Jeffrey and his family following his release.

We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami – he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019

“We did it again! Had the best call [with] this lovely family & my attorney who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami – he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case,” Kardashian wrote. “He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

Many of Kardashian’s followers have since commented on the post, with the overwhelming response being support for Jeffrey and praise for the reality TV star.

“They can say what they want to say about [Kim Kardashian] but she’s out here making things happen. I love what she’s doing. She’s ok in my book. Keep up the good work love,” one user tweeted.

“THIS IS WHY KIM AND KANYE GOT IN GOOD WITH TRUMP, the family formed a respectful relationship/friendship with trump and are now using that to get wrongfully sentenced people out of jail and who knows what else they’ll do, it all makes sense,” someone else said.

“It’s inspiring to see you and everyone else who has made huge strides in criminal justice reform,” another follower wrote. “I don’t know any of these people who have been released, yet I’m so overjoyed for them. God bless you all. I pray their lives can feel complete again.”

This is not the first time that Kardashian has worked to help free a minor-crime offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who served 22 years behind bars for participating in cocaine trafficking, per Us Weekly.

After meeting with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner at the White House, where she pleaded Johnson’s case, Trump issued a pardon for the woman.