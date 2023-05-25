Kim Kardashian Admits to Getting Botox in Her Neck

Kim Kardashian is speaking candidly about her cosmetic procedures. In a sneak peek of The Kardashians Season 3 Khloé Kardashian posted on Snapchat Wednesday, Kim can be seen admitting to getting Botox injections in her neck while also revealing she and her family are recording an album together.

"We're in the process of recording an album, and they're making us do singing lessons," the SKIMS founder says, before meeting with a vocal coach for a singing lesson. When the coach points out, "I'm using muscles in the neck," Kim jokes in response, "Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can't," before they both laugh.

Kim previously revealed last year that she would "do anything to look and feel youthful" while discussing her skincare line SKKN by Kim with Allure. "I genuinely care about looking good," she said in August 2022. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above." At the time, Kim admitted to "a little bit of Botox" but claimed she's had "no filler," adding, "I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips."

In Thursday's Season 3 premiere, Kim also spoke candidly about the impact ex-husband Kanye West's erratic behavior has had on her and their kids – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. "All of his shenanigans – I don't even know what the f- to call it – is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my [sex] tape will ever be," she said. "And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them." Breaking down in tears, Kim then said she's "never" able to have a bad day, as she has to stay strong for everyone else who needs her to be positive. "I don't know what to do. I don't want to be a part of this narrative," she cried. The Kardashians streams new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.