Kim Kardashian Admits She Never Had a Nose Job Despite Everyone’s Suspicions

Kim Kardashian West is not here for fans claiming she had plastic surgery.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discounted rumors she ever had a rhinoplasty during a masterclass is Los Angeles with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic this past weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never had my nose done,” she said. “Everyone thought I did, and I said, ‘Wait until I have kids because [that’s when] your real features come out.’”

Dedivanovic — who has worked with Kardashian for many years — also told the class that the reality star actually has a small bump on her nose, but she hides it thanks to the “magic of makeup,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow, the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others,’” Kardashian added during the event.

The KKW Beauty mogul has always had an obsession with makeup, and recently told the outlet that her 5-year-old daughter North is adorably following in her footsteps.

“I actually had to put her on our P.R. list and get her her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can’t use it for myself,” Kim admitted back in December. “So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do.”

“But her new favorite thing ever is…closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers. No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry,” Kim added. “She loves a before and after.”

Fans of the reality star have been known to criticize her for being dishonest about her looks in the past. Back in April 2018, Kardashian was trolled by fans when she claimed in a makeup ad that she was hardly wearing makeup, yet still looked flawless.

“I hate when privileged people use this tactic to get supporters of lower incomes to purchase,” model Sonny Turner tweeted at the time, quoting one of Kardashian’s ads. “You also have lash extensions, HD Brows, hundreds of dollars worth of facials [and] probably some form of facial surgery. Stop selling a lie; it’s unfair.”

Many fans jumped on Turner’s bandwagon at the time, calling out Kardashian and her “eyelash extensions/botox/nosejob/countless other procedures” in other tweets.