Kim Basinger Shades Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin in the Cutest Way

Kim Basinger is throwing a playful jab the way of ex-husband Alec Baldwin. The L.A. Confidential actress, 67, took to the comment section of the 30 Rock star's Instagram Friday after Baldwin, 63, shared a photo relaxing on the couch with sons Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo. "I can’t wait to get back to this couch with that old gang of mine," the actor captioned the sweet family photo.

Basinger, who shares 25-year-old daughter Ireland with Baldwin, left a cheeky comment on the photo poking fun at her ex, writing, "So cute...... them I mean ...." with several laughing and clapping emojis. Baldwin and Basinger wed in 1993 and split nine years later in 2002. In 2012, Baldwin married wife Hilaria Baldwin, and the two have since welcomed six children: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 8 months, and Lucia, who was born via surrogate in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Basinger and Baldwin's co-parenting relationship has evolved throughout the years and Hilaria has spoken out a number of times about her role in the family as Ireland's step-mother. "I always want to deal with it with such care...so often you hear horror stories about evil stepparents and I wanted to make sure I did right by the family I was stepping into when I married Alec," she wrote on Instagram in 2019. "I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise."

The secret to their success has been Hilaria placing boundaries when it comes to Basinger's role as Ireland's mom. "She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for...and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one," the Mom Brain podcast host continued, adding that she's never had "a fight or a bad moment" with Ireland or her mother.

"Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her...and I know that she is here for me," she added. "As someone who loves her, my job was not to step in and take over...but rather respect what had been for the first 15 years of her life and then become a part of that, in a way that works for everyone."