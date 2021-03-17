Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo She Sends Husband Alec When They Fight

✖

Hilaria Baldwin has a silly and sweet way to end tiffs with husband Alec Baldwin. The 37-year-old mother-of-six shared with her followers on Instagram Tuesday two of the photos she sends her husband when they're in the middle of "immature arguments," propping her leg up while breastfeeding one of the couple's kids in one shot shared to her Story.

"When Alec and I have immature arguments and I get a frustrated text... I decide to respond with ridiculously random/non sequitur photos like this," she wrote. "Try it... totally diffuses the convo and they can't help but laugh." In another photo, Hilaria poses with the couple's kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 6 months, and newborn Lucia — as they enact fake chaos in the kitchen, complete with goofy faces and household props.

"And then if it... doesn't solve the problem, I call in backup and we send this," Hilaria explained of the second step of her process. "Don't worry, nothing is plugged in, turned on, lit on fire, or whatever you are concerned of." Alec hasn't weighed in on his own social media accounts what he thinks of the method, but Hilaria assured her followers it's a foolproof method in their relationship.

(Photo: Hilaria Baldwin)

Earlier this month, the 30 Rock actor and podcaster surprised their fans by revealing they had welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, together via a surrogate. Hilaria revealed on Instagram soon after that the couple decided to go the surrogacy route after a devastating 2019 pregnancy loss.

"When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," Hilaria wrote of her two youngest kids, Eduardo and Lucia. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief -- braver than us... and they held out hope."

"To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process," she added. "I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us... María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives -- almost like twins, we love you so much."