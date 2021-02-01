Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian 'Stay Hydrated' While Sunbathing in New Photo

✖

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are dolling out health and fitness tips in their latest Instagram photo. On Monday, Khloe posted a photo of herself and her older sister stretched out sunbathing in bikinis. She advised her followers: "Stay hydrated. We heard there's a drought."

Khloe signed the post "Sincerely Jane and Suzanne," with a kiss emoji. Long-time fans may recall that Jane and Suzanne are Khloe and Kourtney's respective nicknames for each other, particularly when they are working out. The two sisters became training partners several years ago and began to compare themselves to fitness gurus Jane Fonda and Suzanne Somers. That may mean that this photo was taken after a training session.

Whenever it was taken, it had fans floored. Many left comments with fire emojis, heart-eyes emojis and other expressions of love. The photo showed the two sisters reclining on chez lounge chairs covered with clean white cushions, both wearing scant bathing suits. Between them was a table with two drinks on it, and around them was the kind of lush landscaping that a California drought is supposed to impede.

The two Kardashian sisters began working out together when both went through break-ups at the same time. According to a report by Life and Style Mag, this was when the "Jane and Suzanne" nicknames first emerged. At the time, Khloe said: "I'm not sure how we decided who was whom but Kourtney's Jane Fonda and I'm Suzanne Somers. We came up with this when we started working out together because we felt like fitness gurus in our own right."

The Jane Fonda's Workout franchise is well-known to this day and remains the highest-selling VHS release of all time according to Shape Magazine. Fonda released 22 workout tapes from 1982 to 1995, and later released five more when she was coming out of retirement in the mid-2000s.

Somers has a similar reputation in the health and fitness industry, though with a more controversial twist. The actress has released two memoirs and four diet books, but much of her work in the health and wellness industry has focused on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) — a controversial treatment that may relieve symptoms of aging in some women. The versions of BHRT Somers advocates for have not been thoroughly tested, and some scientists take issue with them.

For the Kardashians, controversy in the fitness industry is nothing new, of course. As usual, the sisters are currently promoting a long list of diet and exercise aids, skin care products and other services they swear by.