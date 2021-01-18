Kim Kardashian Posts Celebratory Photos After Reaching 200 Million Instagram Followers

✖

Kim Kardashian reached a major milestone on Instagram this week, officially surpassing 200 million followers. On Sunday, Jan. 17, the reality star celebrated the achievement, posting three photos of herself on her feed, the first of which saw her hold up a peace sign to the camera. "200 MIL," she wrote. "thank you so much for the love."

Kardashian received a number of congratulatory comments from her friends as well as sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, "Queen!!!!" The KKW Beauty founder is the second person in her family to pass 200 million followers, following younger sister Kylie Jenner, who currently has 210 million followers. Kendall Jenner is behind them with 148 million, Khloé has 127 million and Kourtney Kardashian has 107 million followers.

Prior to her Instagram milestone, Kim posted about another celebration, commemorating her daughter Chicago's third birthday with a slideshow of photos and videos including clips of Chicago singing to baby brother Psalm, playing a toy xylophone and watching as a lizard crawled up her arm.

"My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!!" the proud mom wrote. "You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago."

Kim shares Chicago and her three other children with with husband Kanye West, and the couple is reportedly in marriage counseling as Kim considers divorce. "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work," a source told E! News, adding that there "wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point."

Another source told the publication that Kim is currently in Los Angeles with her kids while West is in Wyoming and that "Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children." The insider added that the 40-year-old is also challenging herself to feel her best. "She wants to feel strong mentally and physically," they continued. "She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well."