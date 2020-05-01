✖

Has coronavirus quarantine brought Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together? Scott Disick certainly thinks so in a preview for September's all-new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the first to be self-shot amid the global pandemic. Just because the KarJenner family can't be together in person doesn't mean there can't be drama, as in a family group chat with Kris Jenner, Kardashian and Kim, Disick brought up the complicated dynamic between Khloé and the father of her 2-year-old daughter True.

Asking the group how many thought Kardashian had "slept with Thompson yet," Disick sided with Jenner when she answered, "Oh, 100 percent!” Disick replied, "That's what I say, she says no!" Kardashian herself kept quiet on the matter, but did share footage shot presumably on her phone of True playing happily with Thompson in the backyard.

Throughout this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian and her ex navigated co-parenting with the added complication of her considering asking him to be a sperm donor for another child. "He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," she told her sisters in an episode earlier this month. "But you never know. What if, in three years, I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

Debating the idea back and forth with her family, the Good American designer decided simply to have her unfertilized eggs frozen without Thompson's input. The NBA player supported her decision, saying, "I'm open to doing that and down for doing that. At the end of the day, I want whatever is gonna make you feel comfortable and also makes you feel safest and everything, that's what I'm on board with… so however I can help. When I come out in the summertime I can do it and we can go from there."

"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere," Kardashian explained to the cameras. "I'm a firm believer in whatever is meant to be will be, and whatever God wants to happen will happen."