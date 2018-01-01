Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Spends New Year’s Eve With ‘Sooooo Handsome’ Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian rang in 2018 in style with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pregnant reality star took to Snapchat to document a glamorous evening celebrating the new year.

Kardashian seemed to be having a blast playing photographer, taking photos and videos of friends singing at the end of the evening as they presumably headed home, as well as one clip of a snazzily-dressed Thompson busting a few celebratory dance moves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s soooo handsome,” the 33-year-old captioned a Snapchat video of Thompson, 26. Kardashian also sharing multiple clips of herself and her pals playing with Snapchat’s creative New Year’s face filters.

In his own Snapchat, Thompson gushed over Kardashian, saying, “For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I’ll tell you that.”

Before the party started, Kardashian shared her evening look on Instagram, opting for bold eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow and a nude lip, and finishing the look with long, curly, voluminous locks.

“Final glam of 2017! Thank you @ash_kholm and @justinemarjan for glamming me this NYE!” she captioned the photo series. “We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way! Be safe tonight!! Cheers loves!”

Kardashian, who’s expecting a baby with Thompson later this year, recently confirmed her long-speculated pregnancy on Instagram. In the black-and-white photo announcement, she and Thompson cradled her baby bump.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, Kardashian shared her top nine Instagram posts, sharing her “excitement for everything new in 2018!!”

“This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness!” wrote the mom-to-be. “Lord knows I’m grateful for the place I am in in my life!”