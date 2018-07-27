Khloe Kardashian Shows off Shorter Hair After Reaching Weight Goal

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her fitness goals with a new ‘do.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed via Instagram that she had cut off her long locks into a blunt bob.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Not smiling makes me smile,” Kardashian captioned the selfie, quoting brother-in-law Kanye West.

The new mom had expressed about a week ago that she had wanted to return to a shorter hairstyle, telling a fan on Twitter, “Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to lose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again.”

Kardashian became a mom for the first time in April, giving birth to baby True Thompson alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Last week, she revealed that since giving birth, she had lost 33 pounds.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight,” Kardashians wrote in a blog post on her website and app. “I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.”

“Here is where I am at currently,” the Revenge Body host continued. “True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”

Kardashian attributed the quick weight loss to “the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

“I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey,” she added. “We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge.”

Kardashian has also been putting in work in the gym, adding, “Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”

Fans will get to see Kardashian as a mom for the first time on the upcoming season of KUWTK, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian