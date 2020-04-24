Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She Will Use Tristan Thompson to Fertilize Her Frozen Eggs

✖

Khloé Kardashian had a tough choice to make during Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as she debated whether or not to freeze just her eggs or use ex Tristan Thompson as a sperm donor to fertilize her eggs so that she would be able to freeze embryos instead. After meeting with her fertility specialist, Khloé learned she was in good physical health for the egg retrieval process, which only put more pressure on her decision.

"I might be able to freeze 25 eggs, but that doesn't mean any of them will end up healthy. The only way of having the knowledge that you have a strong embryo is if you mix egg and sperm together, and if you're going to go through this process, you want to go through it with the best guarantee that it's going to be a success at the end of the day," she explained. "What if you're 40 and you want to thaw your eggs and create embryos and they tell you, 'Ah! Well, all your eggs are bad!' It's like a tug of war and I don't really know what to do."

Beginning the hormone injections required to retrieve her eggs, Khloé asked sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about their take on the situation, admitting she thought that using Thompson as a sperm donor was probably "the smarter choice," but also "weird," as she and the NBA player, who share 2-year-old daughter True, broke up amid a series of cheating scandals on his part.

"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloé told her sisters, adding that the whole process would be weird if she eventually found herself in another serious relationship and wanting to have kids. "But you never know. What if, in three years, I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

In the end, Khloé decided to simply freeze the eggs retrieved during the first surgery and not fertilize them. "After talking with my sisters, I've decided that the eggs he does retrieve today, I'm going to freeze, and if I want, I can still dethaw them and put them with sperm. But I want to see how many eggs I have before I make that decision," she explained. "Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we're figuring out boundaries, and it's just not the right time. But who knows? Maybe that could change one day."

Telling Thompson that his sperm wouldn't be needed, Khloé left things open for the future, saying she would think about a second round of retrieval in which case she would opt to fertilize them. Thompson supported her in that, saying, "I'm open to doing that and down for doing that. At the end of the day, I want whatever is gonna make you feel comfortable and also makes you feel safest and everything, that's what I'm on board with… so however I can help. When I come out in the summertime I can do it and we can go from there."

"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in a freezer somewhere," Khloé explained to the cameras. "I'm a firm believer in whatever is meant to be will be, and whatever God wants to happen will happen."