Khloe Kardashian Says She May Need to ‘Borrow Some Sperm’ From Ex Tristan Thompson for Baby No. 2

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s romantic relationship may have come to an end, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t ruling out having another biological child together. In Thursday’s all-new episode of the E! reality series, the two exes discussed a possible second child when Thompson suggested not giving all of 2-year-old daughter True’s old toys away.

“What happens if we have another girl? We have to buy it all over again,” he asked Kardashian, who sassily responded, “Who is having another girl with you?” When the NBA player replied that he thought True needed a sibling, Kardashian revealed she had actually considered the possibility before. “I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she told him. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

Agreeing to “figure that out later,” coining the issue “so awkward,” Kardashian revealed to mom Kris Jenner that she’s been struggling to reconcile co-parenting with Thompson during his first NBA season while not part of a couple. While the Good American founder used to split her time between Cleveland and Los Angeles when they were together, she admitted she was uneasy sending her daughter to Ohio without her.

“To co-parent is a different beast. Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out. You get territorial, like, ‘This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?’” she told Jenner, adding, “This is the first season that I am not with Tristan. Typically I go back and forth to Cleveland. He really misses True, and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next. I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve been avoiding this conversation.”

Despite Thompson being a wonderful father, she bristled at the idea of putting True on a plane to Cleveland. “Co-parenting is hard, I mean you have to also respect both parents,” she added. “I’m sure he won’t do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but is that not fair to True to not see her dad? That’s going to be a long however many months.”

In the end, Kardashian decided to fly to Cleveland to help True get settled in before returning to Los Angeles, leaving the little girl with her father. “I know she’s in the best hands, it’s just a big step. I feel really good that I get to make sure … that she’s comfortable,” Kardashian said, praising Thompson’s fathering skills from the get-go. “Tristan is asking all the right questions, he’s being super attentive. That makes me feel a lot better about everything. The anxiety I felt about sending True to Cleveland was definitely a buildup that I created on my own.”