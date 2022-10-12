Khloe Kardashian Reveals Skin Cancer Scare

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about a health scare. The Hulu star revealed the news in an Instagram Stories post, revealing that she had a tumor on her face that she underwent surgery to have removed. Kardashian is sharing the news to remind her followers how important frequent check-ups are. "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," the 38-year-old wrote. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

The Good American founder noted that she received two biopsies from separate doctors. According to Kardashian, both doctors found that the tumor was "incredibly rare" for someone her age. "A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she added. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

She continued later in the post: "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

Kardashian has been extremely vulnerable in the first two seasons of her family reality show The Kardashians. In the Season 2 opener, the mother of two opened up about discovering her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman just days after they had a successful embryo transfer with their surrogate. The birth of their son was also chronicled in the episode, as well as Kardashian's coming to terms with her new life as a single mom.