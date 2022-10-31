Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Halloween Post

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Halloween by sharing the first photo of her infant son on Instagram! The Kardashians star took to social media Sunday to show off her kids' adorable costumes, showing 4-year-old daughter True, dressed as Owlette from PJ Masks, holding up her 2-month-old little brother, dressed as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh.

While you can't see the baby boy's face in the photo, Kardashian did include another close-up showing off his custom Nikes. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," the mom of two captioned the pictures. Kardashian has long been open about her dislike of Halloween and love of Christmas, so it came as no surprise to fans that she added to her caption, "(Shhhhh.... But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

Kardashian has not yet publicly shared the name of her son after welcoming him on July 28 via a surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson. Earlier this month, Kardashian shared videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, revealing that the place where her son's name would simply read, "Baby."

Kardashian previously revealed on the family's Hulu show that the birth of her son came amid Thompson's paternity scandal, explaining that the NBA player had "encouraged" her to move forward with the embryo transfer for their son just days before news broke that he had fathered another child with a different woman.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," Kardashian said in the Season 2 premiere. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me." She continued that it was now time for her to "start the healing process" and start "figuring this out" as a single mom. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful," she added.