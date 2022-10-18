Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Hasn't Chosen Her Son's Name Yet

Khloé Kardashian may not have officially chosen a name for her son yet. Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian shared videos of a Halloween-themed gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian sent her. The gingerbread house featured her own name and that of her 4-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. However, her son was referred to as "Baby."

As ET noted, this could just be a nickname for Kardashian's newborn son. It could also be a placeholder name for the little one, similar to how Kylie Jenner has reportedly also not settled on a name for her son. Regardless, Kardashian has not yet revealed the name of her son, whom she shares with her ex, Thompson. The Good American founder welcomed her second child via surrogate in late July.

Kardashian opened up about her son's birth, and the drama surrounding it, on the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. In the premiere, Kardashian explained how she went through with the embryo transfer just days before she learned that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman while they were in a relationship. She said that the basketball player "encouraged" her to go through with the surrogacy process despite knowing that this scandal would soon go public. Even though this was quite a difficult situation, Kardashian expressed gratitude once her son was born.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," she said in a confessional, per PEOPLE. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me." She continued, "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful." Kardashian has shared few other details about her son outside of this episode. Although, she did say that she wanted her son's name to start with a "T" like her daughter's.