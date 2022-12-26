Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"Merry Christmas," the reality star wrote alongside two red hearts in the caption of two photos of her holding her son while standing next to her daughter as the happy family posed in front of a Christmas tree. In the photo, the Good American co-founder looks glamorous in a red satin gown with thigh-high slit, while True matches her mom in a red dress made from the same fabric and Kardashian's son sports a black outfit. In the first photo, the little boy has his head turned to the side, providing Kardashian's followers with the first look at his face.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed True in 2018 shortly after the NBA player's first cheating scandal broke days prior. Earlier this year, the two decided to welcome a second child via a surrogate after rekindling their romance during the early days of the pandemic, and their little boy was born in July. Both Kardashian and Thompson have kept the name of their second child private.

Shortly after Kardashian's surrogate got pregnant, fitness model Maralee Nichols came forward to say that she had slept with Thompson and gotten pregnant with his baby in March 2021, when he was still dating Kardashian. Nichols would go on to sue the Chicago Bulls player for child support in December 2021, a suit he settled earlier this month to a sum of $9,500 per month in child support for their son Theo. Thompson is also father to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

Despite the end of her romantic relationship with Thompson once again, Kardashian said she was "so grateful" to welcome her son nonetheless. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," she said in the September premiere of The Kardashians Season 2. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."