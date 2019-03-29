Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Ex Tristan Thompson With Latest Message

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly shaded her ex, Tristan Thompson, with the latest message posted to her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories thread on Friday, Kardashian posted a quote the reads, “When you miss me, remember, when you had me, I wasn’t enough.”

The post comes after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, who is the now-former best friend of Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Recently, Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner spoke out about how she handled the scandal, telling Ryan Seacrest, “First of all, I pray about it. I really do. I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn’t survive.”

“As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because [my kids] have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing,” she continued. “And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions.”

Jenner then shared that, while dealing with controversies such as this one this with her family in the spotlight is tough, she feels as if they are helping fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians who deal with similar struggles.

“People watch the show and we remind them of things that their family might be going through, or things that they’re experiencing, or don’t want to talk about,” she explained. “And suddenly here it is, you know, right there for them to watch and see how we might handle it, or go through it, because it’s real. I think that some of the stuff that we’ve been able to show … has been really beneficial.”

For her part, Woods has denied that she ever had an affair with Thompson, telling Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she doesn’t believe she is totally innocent in the situation, but that he was the one to make a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian has been less subtle about her shade towards Woods, with the mother-of-one publicly saying that she holds Woods personally responsible for breaking up her family.