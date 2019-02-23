Khloe Kardashian Reveals ‘Dark Chapter’ Posts Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup

The relationship might be over, but Khloé Kardashian is keeping the cryptic posts about the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal coming.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued to react to the latest scandal via cryptic quotes shared to her Instagram Stories Saturday, without actually speaking out.

Kardashian’s first post appeared to be a quote of the day, referring to the importance of seeking up in times of anguish.

“Don’t let shame keep you from asking for the support you want,” the quote read. “Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and the strength needed to face the sun.

“Remember clouds are always temporary. believe it gets better,” the post ended.

The Good American founder added another quote, talking about letting go of the desire to fix broken people.

“We have to accept that some people are really f—ed up and it’s not our job to heal them,” the second post read.

The reality television star then added a third quote which discussed how people with complicated histories are the most beautiful.

“The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths,” the quote read.

“These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.”

The new posts come a few days following reports surfaced that Kardashian had broken up with Thompson after two years together after he was caught making out with model Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — during a Los Angeles house party.

Since then, Woods had to move out of Jenner’s home, and is reportedly “devastated” by the scandal.

“She knows making out with Tristan was wrong,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloé and Kylie,” they added.

“The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh,” the source continued. “No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.”

The family has kept relatively quiet on the scandal, though both Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian West have seemingly alluded at the scandal on social media in the last few days.