Khloé Kardashian Responds to Savannah Guthrie’s Apology for Question in 2012 Interview

There’s no bad blood between Khloé Kardashian and Savannah Guthrie, even after the TODAY anchor admitted that she regretted her behavior during a 2012 interview with The Kardashians star.

Kardashian responded after Guthrie admitted on Monday’s episode of the NBC program that she was embarrassed to have asked the reality personality about the rumors surrounding the identity of her biological father more than a decade ago.

Guthrie explained that the interview with Kardashian came a year after she joined TODAY, and that she felt “all this pressure” to ask about the headline-making rumor.

“I asked Khloé Kardashian like, 10 seconds before we were going to break about the rumors that her father wasn’t her father,” Guthrie recalled. “I was so embarrassed because I felt like all this pressure, I’d just started, and I felt like the producers wanted me to ask this dishy question, but I didn’t want to.”

Guthrie said she waited until the last minute before going to commercial before asking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star what she thought about rumors that her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., was not actually her biological father.

“I asked the question. I didn’t want to,” Guthrie recalled, adding that Kardashian “was a total class act.”

Guthrie asked Kardashian during the February 2012 interview, “Very quickly, speaking of rumors, actually, I think we’re out of time, nothing more to say about what people said about who your father, your biological father?” Kardashian was quick to respond with a laugh, joking, “I don’t know who my daddy is.”

After Guthrie opened up about her regrets Monday, Kardashian was quick to assure her that all was well between them in the comment section of an Instagram post about the admission. “It takes a big person to take accountability,” the Good American co-founder commented, adding, “and I just love her!”

Rumors about Kardashian’s paternity have been squashed numerous times, not only by the famous family, but also by Robert Kardashian Sr.’s friend and former client, O.J. Simpson, who was one of the men who was rumored to have been Kardashian’s biological father.

“Khloe, like all the girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” the disgraced NFL player tweeted in 2019 prior to his death in 2024. “The simple facts of the matter is she is not mine.”