Kim Kardashian, Sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Remember Late Father Robert on His 76th Birthday

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians siblings are remembering their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on what would have been the Kardashian patriarch’s 76th birthday Saturday. Nearly 17 years after Robert Sr. died in September 2003 at 59 years old after a battle with esophageal cancer, daughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, as well as son Robert, paid tribute to the late attorney on social media.

“Happy Birthday dad! Miss you beyond understanding,” Kim wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the father-daughter duo at a young age. “Wish you were here to see it all!”

Kourtney added on her own Instagram two snaps of her with her father and little sister Kim from their childhood together, captioning the photos, “Happy Birthday to my Daddy.”

Khloé shared a number of throwback photos on her Instagram Story, including pictures with her father, her mother Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

“Happy birthday to my handsome daddy!!!” Khloé captioned the photos.

Robert Sr.’s only son, Robert Kardashian Jr., also commemorated his father on the big day, sharing a rare smiley photo with his dad on Twitter.

“Happy birthday Dad!!” Rob tweeted.

The Kardashian patriarch’s legacy continues today in Kim’s son Psalm West, whom the reality star told E! News earlier this month is thought by many to be her father, reincarnated.

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated,” she explained. “She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

“Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated,” Kim continued. “So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.”

