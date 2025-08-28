‘Today’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Speaks out About Her Divorce

Savannah Guthrie is getting real about the end of her first marriage. The TODAY anchor recently opened up about how her divorce stifled her for a while.

Guthrie spoke about the demise of her marriage while chatting with Monica Lewinsky on her Reclaiming podcast. She was married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009, though she didn’t discuss their split in her book, Mostly What God Does.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t want to talk about getting divorced,” Guthrie said. “It was horrible and sad and it broke my heart. It took me years to recover. I’m not blaming anyone but I don’t really want to get into it.” She added that some of her journey’s biggest “sadnesses” were intentionally left out because “some of it was too personal and too embarrassing.”

“I’m down here and my feet are burning on the pavement—I just don’t want to tell you why the pavement was so hot or how many blisters I had on my feet,” she said in reference to the disclaimer. “I don’t want to give you the gory details. But I do want to share with you and I understand that you may have these questions and maybe this won’t be enough for you.”

She has since gone on to marry Michael Feldman, whom she shares children Vale, 10, and Charley, 8, with. They tied the knot in 2014.

Of readers’ potential skepticism of the book and her leaving out her first divorce, she said, “You might be wondering, ‘Seems like you have it all going for you: You’re married, you’ve got these two kids, you’ve got this great job. What problems do you have?’” she shared. “So, I wanted to say, ‘You know what, I have experienced adversity, but I don’t really want to tell you about the depths of that.’”