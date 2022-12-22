O.J. Simpson Revisits Rumor He's Khloe Kardashian's Dad

O.J. Simpson says he's not Khloé Kardashian's real father. For years, the rumor has plagued the youngest Kardashian sister, with fans wondering where she got her height and seemingly different features from her other siblings and parents. Simpson had close ties to the Kardashian family. He and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, were close friends with Kris Jenner (formerly Kardashian) and her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr. Robert even represented Simpson in his murder trial when he was accused and acquitted of killing Nicole. With all that in mind, Simpson finally addressed the rumors on the Full Send Podcast.

"The rumor ain't true. Not even nowhere close to being true. I've never been attracted to her, and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me…so that was never a case," he said during the episode. He said despite Kris being a "cute girl," she was not his type – and that he was "dating supermodels."

The former football standout adds that Robert was "like a brother to him," but that things changed later, with Robert revealing publicly he had skepticism that Simpson was innocent of the murder. "He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended," O.J. explained.

Still, he insists there was never anything inappropriate between he and Kris. "But never…and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So, all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless."

Jenner addressed the rumors in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At one point, Khloe even considered getting a DNA test to prove she was a Kardashian.

"After 25 years, you'd think it just wouldn't be a thing. It's just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it's only so much that one human being can take," Jenner said through tears.