Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Having Baby Very Soon

After announcing that she’s “bored AF” and ready to have her and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl ASAP, it appears Khloé Kardashian may have gotten her wish.

TMZ reports that it has received unconfirmed tips that Kardashian is in labor. That, combined with various social media posts from Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner’s OB-GYN, have resulted in speculation that Kardashian and Thompson could be welcoming their baby girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is currently in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, waiting on their “little mama.”

Monday morning, Kardashian shared an Instagram photo with Thompson, writing, “We are ready whenever you are little mama,” with a butterfly emoji. Judging from Kardashian’s bump-less figure, it appears that the photo was taken pre-pregnancy or during the early months.

Many of her followers wondered if the message meant the baby was on her way.

The speculation heightened after Jenner’s doctor, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, posted a photo over the weekend with the caption, “I have the best job in the world…. #mysaturdaynight #lovemypatients #allbymyself #doctorswhotravel.”

She blurred out the name of the hospital in her photo, so while it’s clear that the Los Angeles native has traveled somewhere for work, it’s unclear exactly where she went.

Kardashian shared a series of Snapchat videos Saturday while not-so-patiently awaiting labor. In one snap, she rocked back and forth on an exercise ball while using the app’s bunny filter, saying, “Birthing ball life, mmhmm.” An exercise ball is often used by pregnant women as an attempt to get the baby into a better birthing position during labor.

She also shared selfies with other filters, including one that she captioned, “Bored AF.”

The Good American designer plans to give birth in Cleveland with mom Kris Jenner by her side. She shared on her app on Friday that her hospital bag is ready to go with “lots of comfy things” for her and the baby, including going-home outfits for both.

While her first pregnancy is coming to an end, she revealed last month that she has had an incredibly easy time while expecting.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she gushed on her app. “So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”

Despite her positive pregnancy experience, Kardashian has fears for the future. “Oh my gosh I’m nervous about breast-feeding,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on Instagram last month. “I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it.”