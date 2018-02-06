Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Seven-Month Baby Bump in Lingerie Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian is still working the camera at seven months pregnant, this time in revealing sheer lingerie.

The mom-to-be flaunted her pregnancy glow in a photo on Instagram on Monday night, sharing a sneak peek from her latest photo shoot for her Good American brand.

“Shooting for Good American today with my Good Squad,” the 33-year-old captioned the sexy photo of herself in a black sheer bra, bronzed skin and smoky makeup, plus a high and tight ponytail. Kardashian added the hashtag “#GoodMama.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s makeup artist Hrush Achemyan also shared a photo from the sultry shoot that showed off Kardashian’s growing baby bump.

“Slaying at 7 months pregnant,” Achemyan captioned the flirty photo. She also posted the initial photo with the caption, “Life size doll.”

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson in December and the new addition is due in late March. In the meantime, the KarJenner clan has welcomed two babies already in 2018, as Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have each welcomed a little girl.

Kim’s third child, daughter Chicago West, was born via a surrogate in January, but Khloe and Kylie were able to experience their first pregnancies together before the 20-year-old gave birth on February 1.

After Kylie revealed her super-secret pregnancy and birth announcement, Khloe took to Instagram to share a candid photo of the sisters’ matching baby bumps.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” Khloe gushed over their sisterly bond. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we could do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama [heart] love big mama.”

While Kim and Kylie enjoy time bonding with their babies, Khloe has another two months to go before she can hold her little one. Still, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister said she is most looking forward to experiencing her third trimester and the quirks that come with it.

“I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called ‘nesting’ where you just want to clean and organize everything,” she wrote on her website, adding, “My sisters said I would love that, LOL.”

Khloe has showcased her love of order, which she calls “Khlo-C-D,” time and time again on the family’s E! reality show. So it makes sense that she’s looking forward to getting everything ready for her baby!

“I am actually looking forward to it,” Kardashian continued. “I just want everything organized and planned and as perfect as possible before the baby comes.”