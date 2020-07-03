Khloe Kardashian Posts About 'Loyalty' Amid Rumors of Rekindled Romance With Tristan Thompson

✖

Khloé Kardashian is back to sharing cryptic posts amid rumors that she and NBA player Tristan Thompson are back together. On Instagram, she shared a few stories that have fans wondering if she's being more than cautious when it comes to their potential romance. According to Entertainment Tonight, in one story, she posted a quote that reads, "Don't talk to me about loyalty, I'm still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name."

Her second quotes states, "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you." While fans have speculated for quite some time now whether the two were back together or not, sources are now saying they're "giving their relationship another try" according to PEOPLE. "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True." The source went on to say that Kardashian and Thompson acted like they were back together at her recent birthday celebration.

Kardashian celebrated with her sisters and family with Thompson taking to social media to wish her a happy birthday writing, "I'm wise enough to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. you deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday (Khloé Kardashian)."

The two have had a rough couple of years since they first got together back in 2016. While Kardashian seemed happier than ever with Thompson at first, following her heartbreaking split from ex-husband Lamar Odom, things went south when he was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter True. Following that, Kardashian seemed skeptical to give him another chance. Fans noticed she went from posting about Thompson regularly, to going radio silent about him thereafter — minus cryptic posts.

After the two seemingly worked things out, Thompson cheated again, but this time with close family friend Jordyn Woods. This caused rift in the family as younger sister Kylie Jenner felt torn between her best friend and her big sister. Of course she sided with her sister after the heartbreaking news made headlines, but the family felt their trust had been broken as they re-evaluated who they considered close.